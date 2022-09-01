Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,875,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

