Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 725,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.