Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of ABT opened at $102.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

