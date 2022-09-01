Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,833 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.