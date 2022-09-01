Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.61% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 477,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,982 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 682,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $48.30.

