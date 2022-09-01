Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Trading Down 1%

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Integrity Applications Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.
Integrity Applications Company Profile
Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.
