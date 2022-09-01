International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director John Michael Wisbey Sells 1,600,000 Shares

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) Director John Michael Wisbey sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,057,654.24.

John Michael Wisbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, John Michael Wisbey bought 11,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,045.00.

On Friday, June 10th, John Michael Wisbey bought 396,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$35,640.00.

On Friday, June 10th, John Michael Wisbey sold 375,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$33,750.00.

ILC stock opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$18.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. International Lithium Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.15.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

