International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Reduced by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in International Paper were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Paper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IP. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,842. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

