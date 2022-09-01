Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $6.24 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00030942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $43.62 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00441565 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015783 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,929,108 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.