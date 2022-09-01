Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intersect ENT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,323,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,091,000 after acquiring an additional 148,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after buying an additional 121,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 518,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

