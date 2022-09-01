Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,179,800 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 52,599,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 317.4 days.
IITSF opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.33.
