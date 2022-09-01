Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded down $14.23 on Thursday, reaching $417.55. The stock had a trading volume of 56,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.65 and a 200 day moving average of $435.85. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

