Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invacare

In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,796,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,663.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 241,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $261,057.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,696,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,282.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,796,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,663.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 491,720 shares of company stock worth $606,558. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Invacare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invacare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Invacare by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 1,885.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 432,926 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Stock Performance

Shares of Invacare stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,732. Invacare has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.20). Invacare had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invacare will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Invacare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.