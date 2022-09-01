Inverse Finance (INV) Price Hits $85.64

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.64 or 0.00428811 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $8.03 million and $2.00 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00222466 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008501 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

