Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

