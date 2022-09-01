Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.23% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 1,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,513. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.