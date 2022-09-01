Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.6% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.55. 204,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

