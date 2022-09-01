Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,519. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.