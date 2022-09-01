Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September 1st (ADRZY, BBBY, BTLCY, BUSE, BYFC, CCNE, CFRUY, CHCO, CPF, CTBI)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 1st:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Get Andritz AG alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a sell rating. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc. currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.20.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.