Invst LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

