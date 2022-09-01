IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in August

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 514.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on IP Group from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.78) in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

IPZYF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. IP Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

