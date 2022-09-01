Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.
Iris Energy Trading Down 14.2 %
NASDAQ IREN opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
