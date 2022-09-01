iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,086 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.61. 1,158,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,334,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

