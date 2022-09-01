iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.88. 77,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.