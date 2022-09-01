iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
BATS IGV traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.28. 878,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.66. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
