iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Trimmed by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 110,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 764,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 60,663 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.