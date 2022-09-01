iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,826,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 351,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,153 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53.

