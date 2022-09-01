iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.5% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $30,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after acquiring an additional 339,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,637,153 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.53.

