iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.75. 1,447,584 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.