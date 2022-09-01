iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.67. 16,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,523. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

