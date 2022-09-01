iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,572. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.