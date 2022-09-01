iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.11. 604,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,572. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

