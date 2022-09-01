iShares Silver Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 304,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average volume of 161,552 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,334,285. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

