iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $47,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,255,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,861. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

