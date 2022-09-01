iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $111.83

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.83 and last traded at $111.95, with a volume of 33554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares TIPS Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

