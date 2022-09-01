iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $94.26 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

