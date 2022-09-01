iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.80. 293,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135,748. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

