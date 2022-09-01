iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $83.77 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

