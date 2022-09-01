IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,299,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 2,566,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 560.9 days.

IWG Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWGFF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IWGFF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of IWG to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of IWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

