Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90,979.00

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $662,046.57 and approximately $90,979.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.