JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Up 7.3%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
JD Bancshares Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.
About JD Bancshares
JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.
