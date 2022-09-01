Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $40,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $672,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $555.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.