JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Position Cut by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 2.1% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 481,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 48,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,938. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

