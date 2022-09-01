JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16). 1,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 57,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.17).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99. The company has a market cap of £75.76 million and a PE ratio of 1,200.00.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.03. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

