JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 1,777,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,755.1 days.

JSR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. JSR has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.