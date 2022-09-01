JulSwap Price Reaches $0.0022 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $203,907.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,548.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.39 or 0.07267330 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015583 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

