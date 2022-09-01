K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in August

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,796,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 5,432,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNTNF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

