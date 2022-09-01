Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

KNOS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KNOS traded down GBX 20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,342 ($16.22). The stock had a trading volume of 84,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,462. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 954.50 ($11.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100 ($25.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,263.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,627.59.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.