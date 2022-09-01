Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in August

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,209,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 1,150,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKKUF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kakaku.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Kakaku.com in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

KKKUF stock remained flat at $16.82 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. Kakaku.com has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

Further Reading

