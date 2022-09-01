KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 28,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on KAR. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

